Sky 85, Sun 77
CHICAGO — Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall.
That certainly was the case as Parker scored 22 points and the Sky evened the semifinal series with an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night.
But what the two-time WNBA champion really wants to see the Sky is begin to play better when coming off wins instead of defeats.
"I think after a win is when we need to be even more focused," Parker said. "Come ready to play, come focused and come with the right mentality. I don't think we had the right mentality in Game 1."
Chicago coach James Wade said pregame that Chicago was "going to make shots" Wednesday after a lackluster 35.3% shooting performance in Game 1. The Sky responded by hitting six of 10 shots to open the game, and finished the night 32 of 63 (50.8%). All five starters scored in double figures for Chicago.
Game 3 is in Connecticut on Sunday.
Jonquel Jones scored a team-high 23 points for the Sun on 10 of 17 shooting, adding seven rebounds and two blocks.
The Sun never led after Jones hit a 3 on the first possession of the game.
Wade praised Parker for her consistency since joining Chicago ahead of last season and said she is particularly motivated by the belief that the Sky are capable of repeating as WNBA champions.
"She wants to do everything in her power to get another championship," Wade said. "And so that's where I think you see, I wouldn't say desperation, but urgency."
Forward Emma Meesseman found her rhythm with back-to-back baskets in the opening minutes after a 4 of 11 shooting performance in Game 1. The 6-foot-4 forward finished with 14 points on an efficient 6 of 8 shooting clip to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals.
Jones and Odyssey Sims keyed a 6-0 Connecticut run early in the second quarter, but Chicago responded and pushed the lead to 10 on Courtney Vandersloot's layup. The Sky carried a 47-32 lead into the half after hitting 19 of 31 shots.
Sun point guard Natisha Hiedeman added 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting with most coming in the second half.
"They were getting everything that they wanted," Hiedeman said. "We didn't come out with the same energy it felt like."
DeWanna Bonner went 0 for 6 from the field and finished with two points after leading the Sun with 15 points in Game 1.
"You could feel some of the frustration that we were missing wide open shots against their aggressiveness and rotation," Connecticut coach Curt Miller said.
Parker capped her scoring contributions with a turnaround jumper near the baseline and a 3 at the 6:17 mark which gave Chicago a 76-56 cushion.
She said limiting the Sun to six second-chance points on seven total offensive rebounds was crucial in the winning effort.
"It's making those shots hard, and I think also, it's finishing the play with a rebound," Parker said. "Today we did that. We were able to do that and we have to continue to do that because (the Sun) are a great team."
GOAT TALK?
It might not have shown on the court, but Parker made sure at halftime to check in on how another iconic athlete, Serena Williams, was faring in her second round match in the U.S. Open. Williams extended her legendary tennis career with an upset win over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in three sets.
"I was keeping up at halftime," Parker said. "When I saw she won the first set, I was hyped."
The 36-year-old sees plenty of similarities between she and Williams as they continue to dominate so deep into their respective careers.
"I know you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but we can better our tricks a little bit," Parker said. "I think the game slows down and I think Serena, her serve, you don't have to be mobile to serve (like she does). You're not returning her serves. I think it's just working on the things you're really good at and playing more of that mental game."
TIP-INS
Parker passed Briann January on Wednesday for fifth all time in playoff assists with 239. … Jones made a pair of blocks to tie Taj McWilliams-Franklin for second all-time in Sun history with 26 career playoff blocks. … Quigley hit the 64th playoff 3 of her career to move into a tie with Crystal Robinson and Nicole Powell for 13th in playoff history. … Connecticut outscored Chicago 9-0 in the fourth after entering the final period down by 17.
UP NEXT
The series shifts to Connecticut on Sunday afternoon for Game 3.
Aces 78, Storm 73
LAS VEGAS — A'ja Wilson didn't like the feeling after a Game 1 loss of the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs, scoring just eight points.
She responded with a career playoff-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 on Wednesday night and even the series.
"When I saw the game getting down to the wire I was like, 'well, we're not going to let this happen again,' I learned my lesson," Wilson said. "So I don't necessarily know if it's possessed, but I just really was locked in for my team. I needed to be the anchor that I was before and being consistent into what got us here."
Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points.
Game 3 is Sunday in Seattle.
"At end of the day we knew what we had to do. We had to take care of home," Wilson said. "We should have lost by more in Game 1. We went back to film room and got into the lab."
Seattle battled back behind Breanna Stewart, who led the Storm with 32 points and seven rebounds. The Storm got within 75-73 on Sue Bird's runner in the lane that she banked in with 19.9 seconds left.
Wilson hit two free throws 2 seconds later and Seattle didn't threaten after that.
"I was just locked in. Had to be locked in for my team," Wilson said. "Can't be like who I was before."
Wilson took over in the second half of Game 2. With the game tied heading into the third quarter, she scored 13 points in the period to help the Aces take a 60-52 lead.
"I don't even remember the third quarter because I was just that locked in because I need to be that for my team," Wilson said.
Though the Storm were a perfect 11 for 11 from the free-throw line, coach Noelle Quinn expressed disappointment her players didn't get as many calls as the Aces, who hit 18 of 23 free-throw attempts.
"I thought that our posts were doing an excellent job of getting into the paint," she said. "I thought they were doing everything right, except for getting to the free-throw line and getting the calls."
The Aces came out of the chute an entirely different team than the one that looked stagnant in the first quarter of Game 1, taking a 14-11 lead midway through. But after making 7 of 13 to start the game, the Aces missed their last five shots in the quarter. The Storm, however, used a 10-0 run to close the period and took a 23-16 lead into the second.
The second quarter quickly turned into a battle of MVP candidates, as Stewart scored Seattle's first six points of the second quarter, while Wilson scored eight of Las Vegas' first 13. The Aces used an 11-2 run to tie the game at 31. The teams went into halftime knotted at 36.
"We had a lot of a lot of opportunities to kind of get the game back on our side and take momentum," Stewart said. "We knew that they were going to come out guns blazing. They had to, they don't want to go down 0-2. But we're going to continue to learn from this game. We're going home and look forward to really playing back in front of our fans."
TIP-INS
The Aces missed five free throws, marking just the second time in nine games they missed three or more from the free-throw line. ... Wilson's tally marked the first time she hit the 30-point plateau since June 11 in Los Angeles. ... After averaging 14 points against Washington in the opening round, Sue Bird is averaging a mere 4.0 points per game vs. the Aces. Bird is also averaging 9.0 assists per game in the series, and 7.5 for the playoffs. ... Seattle had won the last 13 playoff games that Stewart played in before the loss Wednesday night. ... It was the third time in WNBA playoff history that two players scored 30 or more points in a game.
AWARDS NIGHT
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was on hand for the game and presented three trophies before the opening tip. Aces coach Becky Hammon was honored as Coach of the Year, Wilson was given her Defensive Player of the Year award, and Jackie Young received her Most Improved Player trophy.
