PALMDALE — A Pacoima woman was fatally shot, Tuesday afternoon, allegedly following an argument, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies responded, at 3:34 p.m., to a report of a gunshot victim in the 36800 block of James Place, near 37th Street East and Avenue S-8. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound in her upper torso, according to sheriff’s officials.
Paramedics who arrived to the scene pronounced her dead.
The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the woman as Sandra Deleon, 37.
Homicide detectives investigating the shooting learned of an argument prior to the shooting and it appears to be a domestic-related incident, officials reported.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available by press time, on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.