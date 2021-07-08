Mercury 99, Aces 90, OT
LAS VEGAS — Brittney Griner had a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 points and the Diana Taurasi-less Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 99-90 in overtime on Wednesday night.
It was the 50th career double-double for Griner, who also had five assists and three blocks. Diggins-Smith had eight assists and made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Sophie Cunningham, who made a career-high four 3-pointers, added 13 points and a career-best seven rebounds for Phoenix (8-9) in place of Taurasi, who didn't play because of a hip injury.
She warmed up before the game, but didn't play.
The Aces (14-5) had their four-game win streak snapped and fell a game behind the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm. Las Vegas is two games behind Seattle for the Western Conference spot in the Commissioner's Cup championship with two games to play.
STORM 71, SPARKS 62
EVERETT, Wash. — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 on Wednesday night for the Sparks' fifth straight loss.
Stewart took over late in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 straight Seattle points. She gave Seattle a 59-54 lead with 3:30 remaining and capped the personal run with a 3-pointer to make it 69-62.
Jewell Loyd added 18 points, returning from an ankle injury that had her miss the game between these two teams in Los Angeles on Sunday. With Las Vegas losing in overtime, Seattle now has a two-game lead in the Western Conference for the spot in the Commissioner's Cup championship game.
Seattle (15-4) led 23-9 after the first quarter and by as many as 17 points in the half. But turnovers hurt the Storm in the second half, finishing with a season-high 19. Seattle was also held to 37.7% shooting, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
Erica Wheeler led Los Angeles (6-12) with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Amanda Zahui B. had nine points and nine rebounds. The Sparks are still without Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver.
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf sat courtside.
LYNX 85, WINGS 79
MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored 25 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Lynx beat the Wings to extend their win streak to five consecutive games.
Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points for Minnesota (10-7).
The Lynx, who trailed 65-60 at the end of the third quarter, opened the fourth with a 14-4 run to take the lead for good. Dallas trimmed its deficit to a point on four occasions in the final 3 1/2 minutes but each time Minnesota answered. Fowles had an offensive rebound and putback with 54.4 seconds remaining to make it 82-79.
Allisha Gray led Dallas (9-11) with 13 points.
