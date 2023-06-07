Storm 66, Sparks 63
SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd had 25 points and eight rebounds and the Seattle Storm rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 66-63 on Tuesday night.
Seattle (1-4) avenged a 92-85 loss to the Sparks on Saturday with the second-largest comeback victory in franchise history.
Loyd was scoreless after the first quarter when Seattle trailed 24-6, but she totaled 24 points over the next two frames to help build a 52-48 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike blocked a shot with 20 seconds left in the fourth and she headed the other way for a reverse layup, but it was blocked by Ezi Magbegor. Seattle secured the defensive rebound and the Sparks elected not to foul as time ran out.
Rookie Jordan Horston scored a season-high 14 points and Magbegor had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Seattle. Loyd became the third player in Storm history to reach 4,000 career points.
Seattle only had four points through the opening nine minutes of the game but scored 29 in the second quarter to get within 38-35 at the break. The Storm made just five of their first 25 field goals.
Ogwumike scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (3-3). Lexie Brown added 15 points and Jordin Canada, a two-time WNBA champion with Seattle, scored 11.
Aces 90, Sun 84
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A’Ja Wilson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces remained undefeated, holding off Connecticut 90-84 in a rematch of the teams who played in last year’s WNBA Finals.
Jackie Young added 22 points for Vegas (7-0), which led by as many as 19 points and withstood a furious fourth quarter comeback by Connecticut (6-2).
Sky 108, Fever 103, OT
CHICAGO — Marina Mabrey scored 18 of her 28 points in the first half, Dana Evans scored all 19 of her points after halftime and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 108-103 in overtime. Evans made a wide open 3-pointer with 50.1 seconds left in overtime.
to extend Chicago’s lead to 101-96. Indiana turned it over on its next possession for the 16th time and Evans sank a runner in the lane for a seven-point lead.
Kahleah Copper added 24 points and Alanna Smith scored 18 for Chicago (5-3), which was coming off a stunning 19-point comeback against the New York Liberty on Sunday.
Copper missed Chicago’s first free throw in 17 attempts with 2:07 left in regulation, but the Sky secured the offensive rebound. Copper made her next two free throws during a three-point possession to tie it at 85-all.
