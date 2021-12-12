Here are the trophy winners for Saturday’s Jingle Holiday Winter Parade in Palmdale:
Best of Theme: Grupo Ritual Azteca sr de Los Milagros.
Best Walking Group: Studio 185.
Best Dancing Marching & Cheering: Tamarisk School.
Best Car Club: Lowriders & Classic of Palmdale.
Best of Community Queens: Palmdale Community Queens.
Best Bike Group: True Memories.
Best Small Float: Los Amigos School.
Best Large Float: Palmdale Academy Charter School.
Best Marching Band: Eastside High.
Best Holiday Theme: SAVES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.