Well, that was interesting.
Whatever the California recall was, it seems one thing it was not was a rousing endorsement of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Wait, you’re saying, he won by 2-1!
Yes, the vote turned out to be rather one-sided, but just a few weeks ago, the polls showed it was anything but. Remember?
The papers were suddenly filled with “Newsom’s in trouble” stories, followed by “Larry Elder could be California’s next governor” stories, followed by an onslaught of hit pieces on Elder.
Add in $100 million or so in campaign spending on his behalf, a generous dose of alarmist rhetoric from big-name Dems, and Newsom’s sorry backside was saved.
I don’t think a state in which Democrats dominate Republicans by 2-1, where Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 29 points, was ever going to elect a right-wing, Trump-supporting talk show host.
But is it not shocking that, just a few weeks ago, people thought it was possible? The Democrats and the Los Angeles Times certainly thought it was possible, given their all-out push to prevent it.
And all through the campaign, it was always, “Save California from right-wing crazies,” never, “Gavin Newsom is doing a wonderful job!”
I heard from a lot of Democrats: “I’m not a big fan of Newsom, but Elder would be a nightmare!”
That is not what I call a rousing endorsement.
As I said during the campaign, all of this could have been prevented if Newsom was at least mediocre. The country is filled with mediocre politicians who never get recalled.
Leave partisanship aside. Can anyone honestly say they think California is better off under Gavin Newsom than under his fellow Democrat Jerry Brown?
That Newsom had to fight so hard to retain his job should teach the Democrats that a great number of Californians are fed up with the state of their state.
That the mere prospect of a Trump supporter becoming governor turned out the voters en masse to save Newsom should teach the Republicans that Trumpism is past its expiration date.
Will either party learn a thing?
———
Speaking of the recall, I heard George Will in an interview promoting his new book of columns, and he was asked about the election.
“It really doesn’t matter who is governor of California,” said Will, “because California is run by the unions.”
There’s something to be said for that, George.
———
Occasionally, the things you see on Facebook are actually true.
I saw a post about “America’s oldest living WWII veteran” turning 112. Turns out it is true. He is Lawrence Brooks, who served in a Black unit in the war, and still lives in his own home in Louisiana.
According to a story on the Black Entertainment Network, Brooks was born on Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the Army from 1940 to 1945.
Everyone always asks centenarians for life advice, and Brooks said, “Serve God and be nice to people.”
Imagine if more people took that advice.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
