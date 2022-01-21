Single adult tickets cost $33, youth $15 and student rush (one hour prior to the concert) costs $10.
Most Popular
Articles
- Multi-vehicle crash in Palmdale kills one man
- Lancaster woman named Mrs. Universe in Las Vegas
- Palmdale puts off mandate decision
- Horsing around in Littlerock
- AV Hospital is seeing surge in COVID cases
- Cuatro’s parents are due back in court
- Judge due to decide molester’s fate
- City may tighten smoking rules
- City addresses housing plan
- Water line replacement under way
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Amid virus, just 25% of students took statewide tests (2)
- SF Board OKs mayor’s emergency order over opioids (2)
- Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for panel (1)
- More are seeking COVID-19 testing (1)
- School publishes annual banished words list (1)
- Cal State University to require virus boosters (1)
- State Dems revive universal health care bill (1)
- Suspect denies sex abuse, murder charges (1)
- Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in LA (1)
- Palmdale puts off mandate decision (1)
- Grace Resource giving out meals today, Saturday (1)
- Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later (1)
- Flu is making a strong comeback in US (1)
- King family rally in Arizona for voting bills (1)
- AVUHSD says it can meet its financial obligations (1)
- AVC trustees OK purchase of computers (1)
- Signs of mountain lion inbreeding raise fears (1)
- Kaiser will close shots site for two holidays (1)
- Jan. 6 panel wants to interview McCarthy (1)
- Series of attacks highlights reach of Iran-allied militias (1)
- Biden holds rare conference to comfort citizens (1)
- Rose Parade marches on despite virus surge (1)
- Potter guilty of manslaughter in Wright’s death (1)
- Racism up front in hate crimes trial (1)
- Flush budget awaits state lawmakers (1)
- UK’s embattled Prince Andrew loses honorary military titles (1)
- North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea (1)
- County delaying homeless count until February (1)
- Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID pandemic (1)
- Biden, Putin hold call as tensions mount (1)
- LA County COVID patient numbers climb (1)
- COVID cases still gaining in AV, elsewhere (1)
- Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers (1)
- AG: Don’t file murder charges in stillbirths (1)
- Underwood Jacobs sues Facebook (1)
- Lancaster District seeks new leader (1)
- Homeless count returning later this month (1)
- John Madden, Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster, dies (1)
- After departure, Environmental justice in spotlight (1)
- Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks dismissal (1)
- ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland (1)
- California first state to top 5M COVID cases (1)
- Hundreds march to back immigrants (1)
- Governors turn to state budgets to fight climate change (1)
- Orange County deputy DA dies of COVID-19 complications (1)
- California debates universal health care (1)
- Biden on voting bills: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’ (1)
- Putin to mull options if West refuses Ukraine guarantees (1)
- Train derails near LA site of recent wave of cargo thefts (1)
- Newsom considers parole for RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan (1)
- Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace rule (1)
- LA mayor nominates first woman as city’s fire department chief (1)
- Biden backers ‘not seeing the results’ a year into his term (1)
- Intel reports failed to forecast Capitol riot (1)
- County seeks Climate Action Plan input (1)
- City plans loitering, camping ordinance (1)
- Prince Harry files court claim over police protection (1)
- COVID dampers Christmas Eve again (1)
- US: New COVID-19 cases are soaring (1)
- Judge upholds ruling against NYT over Project Veritas memos (1)
- Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’ (1)
- Water use by PWD customers drops near end of year (1)
- Racial reckoning for roadside markers (1)
- Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge (1)
- Would-be buyers are aghast at used car prices (1)
- Pfizer pill approved for home treatment (1)
- Scrivner takes charge of Kern Board (1)
- State assault weapon owners face deadline for registration (1)
- Lancaster Council meetings headed back to Zoom (1)
- Man charged with killing nurse at LA bus stop (1)
- Cal City hoping to wrap up budget (1)
- Palmdale again debating vaccine mandate stance (1)
- Court rejects early releases for violent crime (1)
- California’s COVID gun store shutdowns are ruled illegal (1)
- California adopts water restrictions (1)
- Bad luck: Pope admits he got caught at record store (1)
- COVID cases rising in Antelope Valley (1)
- Trump, his children subpoenaed in NY (1)
- Five teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon (1)
- Earth hits sixth warmest year on record (1)
- How Europe is trying to deal with its gas crisis (1)
- PWD approves contract to drill new water well (1)
- Many US churches nix in-person Christmas services (1)
- Tutu, South Africa’s moral conscience, dies (1)
- Insurrection prompts change for Capitol Police (1)
- Voting bill faces defeat from Dems (1)
- Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in LA (1)
- US Intel: Russia prepping Ukraine invasion pretext (1)
- County program aims to increase virus testing sites (1)
- Iran presses on oil exports as nuclear talks resume (1)
- Animal heart recipient is recovering from surgery (1)
- Schools adapt as COVID-19 cases surge (1)
- Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation (1)
- More beaches in Southland open after spill (1)
- LA County sees record number of COVID cases (1)
- UK’s Johnson defies calls to quit (1)
- COVID-19 makes Biden’s holiday less merry (1)
- Biden talks sanctions, Putin has warnings (1)
- COVID case counts may be losing importance amid Omicron (1)
- LA County tallies most daily COVID deaths since April (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.