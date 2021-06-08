Zhu, Samuel

School: S.O.A.R. High School
Future plans: As I have finished my associate degree already, I plan to get my Bachelor's at UC San Diego in political science, then go onto law school, and finally become a corporate lawyer.
Accomplishments: Questbridge Finalist First High School student to be elected to serve as Antelope Valley College’s Student Trustee on the Board of Trustees. First SOAR High School student to earn a top-three finish at the National Management Association Leadership Speech contest. 3rd in the nation for public speaking Mock Trial Honor court won as a junior Mock Trial MVP award won as a senior First SOAR High School student to be elected President of Antelope Valley pre-law club. Letter of Recommendation from U.S. Congressman Winner of school, district, and regional Association of California School administrators Speech contest 2019 SOAR Student Site council vice-chair, the highest position held by a student for the 2020-2021 school year Getting picked for Youth citizenship seminar @Pepperdine, gets nominated by teachers for leadership and to represent the school, and picked by the admissions office Teen Court Proctor for Los Angeles teen court system, youngest proctor ever, most proctors are Law student's age 23+ Association of California School administrators contest 2020 district representative Graduated with 2 Associates degrees from Antelope Valley College Graduated from Law Scholars at Antelope Valley College. First-ever high school student to the graduate program. Antelope Valley Law day speech contest, 3rd in Antelope Valley. 2018 Optimist International Speech contest 2nd place at the district level National Honor Society Graduate Intercollegiate consul for soar as the student representative 2019
Extracurriculars: Antelope Valley College Bookstore Committee, student representative Antelope Valley College Beverage Committee, student representative Antelope Valley College Budget Committee, student representative Antelope Valley College Instruction Continuity Committee, student representative Antelope Valley College Student Trustee Antelope Valley College President of Pre-Law Club S.O.A.R. High school Soar Ambassador S.O.A.R. High school Interclub Council representative S.O.A.R. High school Mock Trial Captain S.O.A.R. High school Sports club S.O.A.R. High school National Honor Society Vice President S.O.A.R. High school College Prep club Treasurer S.O.A.R. High school Speech Club Vice president S.O.A.R. High school Dance Club S.O.A.R. High school Student Site Council Vice Chair
Favorite quote: I am > I was
Favorite memory: Realizing one day that I made it and that there is only more good to come.
Advice to future generations: We are stars, meant to shine. There is nothing we can't do. Just believe in yourself and others will believe in you.
Parents' names: Leena Tang , Bruce Lax
