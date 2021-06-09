School: Vasquez High School
Future plans: Graduated from Lineman College, obtain my additional required License's. Secure a Position within my expertise.
Accomplishments: Graduated with a perfect 4.25 GPA. Crowned Winter Ball King. Played in Varsity Basketball played in the playoffs. Graduated from Lineman College top second in a class of (4000).
Parents' names: Marcela Escobedo
