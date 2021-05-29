School: Pete Knight
Future plans: AVC then transferring to a UC for engineering
Accomplishments: CSF Valedictorian
Extracurriculars: Swimming Basketball Special needs Soccer Volunteer DDE Academy
Favorite quote: “If you want to look good in front of thousands, you have to out work thousands in front of nobody.” -- Damian Lillard
Favorite memory: Joking around and arguing across the room, with Ben in Mr. Lewis's class.
Advice to future generations: Keep your head up because the bigger the hurdle, the greater success will be .
Parents' names: Jamie and Kurt Wolfe
