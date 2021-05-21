School: Quartz Hill High School
Future plans: Jaylen will continue to pursue his education at University of Antelope Valley majoring in Business Administration
Extracurriculars: In high school he was part of the freshmen football team and also played on Junior Varsity Volleyball.
Favorite quote: Everything happens for a reason
Advice to future generations: Follow your passions and dreams and never give up.
Parents' names: Anthony and Tanya Williams
