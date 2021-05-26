School: Gorman Learning Center
Future plans: She will attend AVC to completed her Associate degree and then transfer to 4 year University.
Accomplishments: Victoria is graduating from high school one year early with 22 college credits, she is also graduating with academic excellency.
Extracurriculars: Victoria loves to play piano and dance. In her spare time she volunteers at AV Hospital.
Favorite quote: "You will never influence the world by trying to be like it."
Favorite memory: Her favorite memory is the Alaskan cruise she went on in 2019.
Advice to future generations: We all have the power to make the world a better place
Parents' names: Cesarina and Daniel Warda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.