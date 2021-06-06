School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: Go to college then military
Accomplishments: 4 years in Academic Academy, building own computer, Graduated High School 😁
Extracurriculars: Plays multiple instruments, streams, creative
Favorite memory: Going to the beach for the first time and appreciating the strength and magnitude of the ocean.
Advice to future generations: Communicate. When you don’t know, ask someone and if they don’t know ask someone else.
Parents' names: Lorita and Chris Walters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.