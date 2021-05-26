Venegas, Hailee

School: Littlerock High school
Future plans: I will be moving to attend Pierce college to study Photography. From there I will be working my hardest to achieve my dream career of being a freelance photographer all while traveling.
Extracurriculars: I was vice president and stage manager in the drama club!
Favorite quote: "stop letting your potential go to waste because you don't feel confident or ready enough. People with half your talent are making serious waves while you're still waiting to feel ready."
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was when I helped out In my first ever drama play! It was my first time being a stage manager and seeing the whole process of a play is magical and it really shows how many people have to work together to create something so amazing.
Advice to future generations: My advice Is to try as many things as you can in high school. High school Is the time to really experience and learn more about yourself. Try drama, robotics, cheerleading, anything, and everything even if you feel embarrassed or nervous. do it! Don't knock it till you try it.
Parents' names: Joana Valladares and Manuel Venegas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.