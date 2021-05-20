Velazquez, Cassandra

School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: Attend California Baptist University and major in health sciences to become a Physician Assistant
Accomplishments: Received cords in every honors society and was a valedictorian
Extracurriculars: Captain of Paraclete’s dance team
Favorite quote: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard”
Advice to future generations: Live life to the fullest! Go out and try new things and have no regrets because you never know when it could be taken away
Parents' names: Maurilio and Susan Velázquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.