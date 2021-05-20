Velazquez, Cassandra

School: Paraclete High School

Future plans: Attend California Baptist University and major in health sciences to become a Physician Assistant

Accomplishments: Received cords in every honors society and was a valedictorian

Extracurriculars: Captain of Paraclete’s dance team

Favorite quote: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard”

Advice to future generations: Live life to the fullest! Go out and try new things and have no regrets because you never know when it could be taken away

Parents' names: Maurilio and Susan Velázquez

