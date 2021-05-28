School: Highland high school
Future plans: To work
Accomplishments: Too succeed in life and make something happen out of it
Extracurriculars: Soccer
Favorite quote: I don’t really have one
Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends and meeting new people
Advice to future generations: Just do your work to get over it then mess around or do other class work so you can have a lot of time to mess around or do nothing when you get home
Parents' names: Steve Vargas and Sandra Miller
