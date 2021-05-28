School: Highland high school

Future plans: To work

Accomplishments: Too succeed in life and make something happen out of it

Extracurriculars: Soccer

Favorite quote: I don’t really have one

Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends and meeting new people

Advice to future generations: Just do your work to get over it then mess around or do other class work so you can have a lot of time to mess around or do nothing when you get home

Parents' names: Steve Vargas and Sandra Miller

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.