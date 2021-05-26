Vargas, Cole

School: Quartz Hill High School
Future plans: Will attend Antelope Valley College, majoring in electrical engineering.
Accomplishments: Class Valedictorian - QHHS Centennial Scholarship from Lancaster United Methodist Church Chuck Church Engineering Scholarship President's Scholars Scholarship Southern California Edison Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 4-year member of CSF 4-years of Varsity baseball
Favorite quote: "I can do everything through Christ who gives me strength." - Philippians 4:13
Favorite memory: Winning a baseball league title my freshman year alongside my brother who was a senior.
Advice to future generations: Work hard and never give up on your dreams.
Parents' names: Mike and Cindy Vargas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.