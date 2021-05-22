School: Quartz Hill Highschool
Future plans: Attending college for computer engineering.
Accomplishments: Scholarship through the city of Lancaster impact program.
Extracurriculars: Enjoys gaming, hanging out with friends , exploring and learning new things.
Favorite quote: Don’t worry about your past instead sorry about how your going to hold an angle on A point.
Favorite memory: Hanging out with Mr. Albert in my English class 11th grade.
Advice to future generations: Have a good handful of friends that you can rely on.
Parents' names: Mario and Sandra Valencia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.