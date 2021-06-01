School: Pete knight high school
Future plans: College
Accomplishments: CFS, medical program certified, CPR certified.
Favorite quote: Some have stories but we made history #covid
Favorite memory: High school Cheer
Advice to future generations: Never give up on your dreams
Parents' names: Reina Uribe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.