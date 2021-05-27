Trujillo, Savannah

School: Knight High School

Future plans: Studying Criminology/ Criminal Justice at Maryville University of Saint Louis

Accomplishments: Received a Varsity letter for swim, and the Air Commando Association award in JROTC.

Extracurriculars: Was in Swim, JROTC, and Choir

Favorite quote: "You can't put a limit to anything. The more you dream, the farther you get." - Michael Phelps

Favorite memory: I'll never forget the day I was able to announce to my parents that I was graduating, it was 100% a different feeling!

Advice to future generations: Please never give up, please, please, please! There will definitely be so many times when you feel like you just cannot go on but trust me, the outcome will be absolutely worth it. Keep Pushing!

Parents' names: Bertha Trujillo, Andrew Trujillo

