Simpkins, Mya

School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: Focus on learning how to drive over the summer, start her own lip gloss business, work towards a new car, and save for a new place of hers for the year of 2023!
Favorite quote: “Just because you’re struggling, doesn’t mean you’re failing”
Advice to future generations: My mom was right when she said time flies in high school. So make your presence there memorable because you only have four years to do so. Join that club that sounds interesting, join that sport and work your way around the payments because you only have one shot. Never look back. -Mya
Parents' names: Crystal Francisco
