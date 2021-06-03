Schaefer, Austin

School: Highland High School

Future plans: Attend the fire fighter program and play baseball at ABC

Accomplishments: Honor roll and AVID

Extracurriculars: Football freshman and sophomore year, JV baseball freshman year and three years varsity baseball

Favorite quote: I never lose, I either win or learn

Favorite memory: Playing out-of-state tournaments with the baseball team

Advice to future generations: Join a sport, easiest way to socialize and make new friends, but stay on top of your classes

Parents' names: Mayra Solano and William Schaefer

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.