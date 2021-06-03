Schaefer, Austin

School: Highland High School
Future plans: Attend the fire fighter program and play baseball at ABC
Accomplishments: Honor roll and AVID
Extracurriculars: Football freshman and sophomore year, JV baseball freshman year and three years varsity baseball
Favorite quote: I never lose, I either win or learn
Favorite memory: Playing out-of-state tournaments with the baseball team
Advice to future generations: Join a sport, easiest way to socialize and make new friends, but stay on top of your classes
Parents' names: Mayra Solano and William Schaefer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.