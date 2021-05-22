School: William J. Pete Knight High School
Future plans: I want to get my masters in computer science and get a minor cyber security. I want to be a software developer at Northrop or Nasa. I want to develop my own app.
Accomplishments: 3.6 GPA or above 4 consecutive years 4.0 for 4 consecutive years Intern/mentored by Northrop One the top engineering students Top 9% of the whole school Top 9% California students Science Olympiad member
Extracurriculars: Science Olympiad Engineering academy Link Crew CSF Italian Club Anime club
Favorite quote: “What a drag” -Shikamaru
Favorite memory: Late night studying with my friends and laughing
Advice to future generations: The next person is better so beat them
Parents' names: Osvaldo Rodriguez, Claudia Lemus Lopez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.