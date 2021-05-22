Rocha, Joseph

School: Highland High
Future plans: Plans to attend college and study mechanical engineering.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian and Captian of Varsity baseball team.
Extracurriculars: Loves to play baseball, fishing and target shooting.
Favorite quote: There is beauty in the struggle.
Advice to future generations: Life will knock you down, how you recover is what is going to define you.
Parents' names: Ralph and Maria Rocha
