Robles, Jasmine

School: Littlerock high school

Future plans: Graduate from college university and be part of the FBI

Accomplishments: Medal of the California biliteracy seal

Extracurriculars: Basketball

Favorite quote: A dreamer is one who can only find her way by moonlight ~Oscar Wilde

Advice to future generations: Mistakes can happens but if you really want to fix your mistakes you have to accept what you did wrong and go forward because we only have one life to live

Parents' names: Maria Robles

