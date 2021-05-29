Robles, Jasmine

School: Littlerock high school
Future plans: Graduate from college university and be part of the FBI
Accomplishments: Medal of the California biliteracy seal
Extracurriculars: Basketball
Favorite quote: A dreamer is one who can only find her way by moonlight ~Oscar Wilde
Advice to future generations: Mistakes can happens but if you really want to fix your mistakes you have to accept what you did wrong and go forward because we only have one life to live
Parents' names: Maria Robles
