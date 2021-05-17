Rizo, Melany

School: Eastside High School
Future plans: Planning to attend CSUN for 4 years to study communication studies to pursue my dream of getting a career in the broadcasting field.
Accomplishments: Having a 4.00 GPA for 4 consecutive years.
Extracurriculars: Link crew Impact Volunteer for Lancaster
Favorite quote: “Keep moving forward”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory has to be my quinceañera because it’s part of my culture and it was a time to be reunited with so many family and friends.
Advice to future generations: I advise future generations to always focus on yourself first before worrying about anyone else because in the end you come first.
Parents' names: Martha Orozco and Adolfo Rio
