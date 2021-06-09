Reddemann, Ryan

School: Quartz Hill High
Future plans: Attend Gonzaga University on a baseball scholarship majoring in electrical engineering.
Accomplishments: Class Valedictorian 2021 QHHS Athlete of the Year Baseball scholarship from Gonzaga University
Extracurriculars: 2021 QHHS Athlete of the Year 2021 QHHS Pitcher of the Year 2021 All Golden League Pitcher of the Year 2019 All Golden League Kicker of the Year 2019 QHHS Special Teams Player of the Year 2018 QHHS Special Teams Player of the Year
Favorite quote: Good Day to be a Zag
Favorite memory: Throwing a baseball no-hitter this year.
Advice to future generations: Keep your eye on the ball and work hard to achieve your goals
Parents' names: John and Melanie Reddemann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.