Pulos, Madison

School: Paraclete
Future plans: Madison will be attending San Diego state university to study marketing.
Accomplishments: Science, English, math, honors society, national honors society. Valedictorian, California scholarship federation, graduating with a 4.5 GPA, AP seminar and research diploma
Extracurriculars: Volleyball and basketball, key club
Parents' names: Richelle and George Pulos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.