Portillo, Necy

School: Highland High School
Future plans: Go to college
Accomplishments: Presidential Honor Roll for 2 years
Extracurriculars: Link crew
Favorite quote: “Everyone will sit under their own vine and under their own fig tree, and no one will make them afraid, for the Lord Almighty has spoken.” Micah 4:4
Favorite memory: The Blackout Pep Rally. It was so much fun.
Advice to future generations: Take a break..enjoy the moment.
Parents' names: Michael and Esther Portillo
