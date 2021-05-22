Perry, LiNya

School: Highland High School

Future plans: Attend Northern Arizona University to run track and study in Fitness and Wellness.

Accomplishments: Principles List

Extracurriculars: Track, cross country, gold squad, senior senate, and Black Student Union

Favorite quote: Be enough for yourself first the rest of the world can wait

Favorite memory: Going to football games and leaving covered in baby powered.

Advice to future generations: Don’t beat yourself up for the past. Live in the present.

Parents' names: Lee and Jeanette Perry

