Perry, LiNya

School: Highland High School
Future plans: Attend Northern Arizona University to run track and study in Fitness and Wellness.
Accomplishments: Principles List
Extracurriculars: Track, cross country, gold squad, senior senate, and Black Student Union
Favorite quote: Be enough for yourself first the rest of the world can wait
Favorite memory: Going to football games and leaving covered in baby powered.
Advice to future generations: Don’t beat yourself up for the past. Live in the present.
Parents' names: Lee and Jeanette Perry
