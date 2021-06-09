School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: Attend California State University Fresno to study Animation
Accomplishments: Girl Scout Gold Award Certificate of Excellence in Multimedia and Engineering Academy Academic Letter 2018-2019 Keppel Union School District Scholarship Catholic Daughters of America Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Girl Scouts Dance Junior Catholic Daughters of America YMCA Model Legislature and Court Dungeons and Dragons Club Art Club Gay Straight Alliance
Advice to future generations: Good luck!
Parents' names: Gilbert and Annie Paliza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.