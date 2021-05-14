School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: I have been accepted into the Dunklau School of Business at Midland University. Majoring in Business Management with a Minor in Business Intelligence Technology. After graduation, continue with obtaining a Master's of Business Administration and work with Developers of HUDL and OpenDorse.
Accomplishments: Received a Full Ride Scholarship to play football at Midland University (Go Warriors!) Four (4) Year Varsity Football Player for Paraclete High School. 2019 Defensive Lineman of the Year 2021 Most Inspirational Player Award 2021 Daily News Preseason Top Ten Defensive Lineman 2021 Northwest Ballers National Athlete of the Year 2021 Knights Collegiate Scholarship Award
Extracurriculars: Proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Lancaster Council Avid sports and comic book memorabilia collector. Enjoy weekends at the outdoor shooting range.
Favorite quote: I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my own decisions.
Favorite memory: Playing my last high school football game with my brothers.
Advice to future generations: Never give up. Always speak your mind and your truth. When you find the craft you love, work on it everyday to be the best in your field.
Parents' names: Steven Navarro and Skarleth Navarro
