School: Highland High School
Future plans: Attending UC Santa Barbara
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Recognized for maintain a GPA greater than 4.0 throughout high school, Scholar Athlete, Principal's Honor Roll all 4 years and received the James R. Hoffa Memorial Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: ASB, Softball, Link Crew and Swim
Favorite quote: "Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." (Michael Jordan)
Favorite memory: Being on the swim team!
Advice to future generations: Don't give up and always do your best because it will all pay off one day!
Parents' names: Albert and Crystal Muniz
