Moreno, Alyssa

School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: Alyssa will be majoring in Communications and Psychology at Cal State Long Beach. To later become a Producer at Warner Brothers or a News Caster.
Accomplishments: ASB President, Valedictorian, Member of the Spanish, English, Math, and Science honor societies, CSF member, Member of the National Honor Society, 4.0 student
Extracurriculars: ASB, Key Club, Theatre, Eco Club, Dance Team, Spanish Dance Team, Irish Club, API Club, African American Heritage Club, SADD (students against destructive decisions) Club, Yearbook, Homecoming Queen
Favorite quote: “Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was having our outdoor rally where the homecoming court rode in on cars. Then later getting crowned Homecoming Queen in front of all my family and friends.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to be yourself and try new things. Being involved in extracurriculars will make your high school experience unforgettable.
Parents' names: Israel and Monique Moreno
