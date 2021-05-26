School: Highland High School
Future plans: Work for a year then attend college to become an entertainment manager.
Accomplishments: Drama club's Public Relations officer
Extracurriculars: Drama Club Chemistry Club Gamers Club
Favorite quote: "If i'm the sun, then you're the moon. Because when I rise, you go down." - BTS, Yoongi
Favorite memory: First ever acting performance for drama club in 'You Can't Beat the House'
Advice to future generations: Work smarter not harder. Getting through high school with a good GPA will open up a lot of opportunities for you. Even if you plan to not go to university after high school, it is best to always have a back up plan.
Parents' names: Lucina Henriquez, Jose Henriquez
