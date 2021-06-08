School: University of Portland
Future plans: To become an enviromental surveyor, that would be impactful to the environment. I plan on staying in Portland.
Accomplishments: I graduated college while having a full time job, undergrad research and plan on being published in a scientific journal within the year, promoted to general manager.
Extracurriculars: Snowboarding, skate boarding, bass guitar and University of Portland's running club.
Favorite quote: "Live for the moment and have no regrets."
Favorite memory: One of many favorite memories of mine is, when Igathered a bunch of friends and stayed at a cabin for week at Mount Hood, Oregon.
Advice to future generations: Life changes so quickly, especially when you're young. Don't get too bogged down in the details regarding your future.
Parents' names: Russell Moffat and Pamela Krogstie
