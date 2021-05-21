School: QUARTZ HILL HIG SCHOOL
Future plans: Has been accepted into Oregon State University for the Electrical Engineering Program.
Accomplishments: Principal Honors award, Golden League Champion Wrestling 2019-2020, All "A's", Academic Letter 2020
Extracurriculars: Wrestling Varsity Captain, Golden League Champion Wrestling 2019-2020, Freshman Football Team and Dirt bike riding.
Favorite quote: GO HARD OR GO HOME
Parents' names: NICOLE MCKENZIE, JOHNNY AND JOSIE MITCHELL
