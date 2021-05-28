Meeks, Tranell

School: Pete knight high school
Future plans: Work and go to college
Extracurriculars: Football
Favorite quote: It’s my time to shine and become a responsible adult
Favorite memory: Was happy to meet all my new buddies
Advice to future generations: If I can push forward and bring my grades up to graduate I no you can
Parents' names: Hilda and Charles Landry
