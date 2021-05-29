School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: Continuing my education and becoming the best young man I can be.
Favorite quote: The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it. John 1:5
Favorite memory: Hanging out with my friends.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Always be kind to others and never give up.
Parents' names: Aaron Matheu and Esmeralda Cruz Matheu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.