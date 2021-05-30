MARTINEZ, ARACELY

School: Pete Knight High School
Future plans: She has been accepted to AVC to start her nursing career
Accomplishments: She was behind in her credits to graduate on time and made of 50 missing credits in 3 weeks after the Counslor told her it was impossible I’m so proud of her
Favorite quote: Can I have ketchup? Lol
Favorite memory: Learning to do nails .... so I can do my mothers nails
Advice to future generations: Never let anyone to you anything is impossible
Parents' names: Danielle and Juan Martinez
