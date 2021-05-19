Martel, Matthew

School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: Matthew Martel, Class of 2021 Valedictorian will be attending Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and will pursue his degree in Computer Science. Matthew plans on venturing in the technology industry and eventually starting his own businesses. He is also interested in pursuing real estate, expanding his exclusive sneaker business, playing soccer at LMU, and video editing.
Accomplishments: While attending Paraclete, Matthew was the ASB Vice-President and enjoyed his time on ASB. He was a four-year varsity starter for soccer and was captain for his last three years taking Paraclete to CIF his senior year. Matthew was named 4 time class athlete of the year and was Paraclete's all-time top scorer with 45 goals. Matthew was also the captain for his club soccer team and was selected to the Olympic Development Program team representing California. Matthew received multiple academic scholarships to Loyola Marymount University.
Extracurriculars: Matthew was involved in various clubs and programs such as, National Honors Society, California Scholarship Federation, Science National Honors Society, Math National Honors Society, English National Honors Society, Spanish club, Drama, and Fashion club. Matthew was also named Winter Ball King for Paraclete.
Parents' names: William and Susy Martel
