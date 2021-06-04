School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: I want to write great music and be in a band and make a living off of it.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian
Extracurriculars: Drama Club, ASB
Favorite quote: “Only from the heart can you touch the sky” -Rumi
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was getting my first big lead in the drama club and performing it.
Advice to future generations: Don’t waste your time being anything other than yourself.
Parents' names: Molly Mansubi, Sherwin Mansubi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.