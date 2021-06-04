School: Paraclete High School

Future plans: I want to write great music and be in a band and make a living off of it.

Accomplishments: Valedictorian

Extracurriculars: Drama Club, ASB

Favorite quote: “Only from the heart can you touch the sky” -Rumi

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was getting my first big lead in the drama club and performing it.

Advice to future generations: Don’t waste your time being anything other than yourself.

Parents' names: Molly Mansubi, Sherwin Mansubi

