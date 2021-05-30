Manrriquez, Michelle

School: Pete Knight High school

Future plans: Enter college to study medicines

Accomplishments: Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Etc

Favorite quote: Believe in your self to accomplish the best in your future

Favorite memory: Graduating

Advice to future generations: Hard work pays off

Parents' names: Maria Manrriquez

