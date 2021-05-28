Mahady, Joseph

School: Quartz Hill
Future plans: Attend University of California Santa Cruz, majoring in Education
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Principals Honor Roll and Quartz Hill Womens Club Scholarship Winner
Extracurriculars: 4 year Varsity Golfer and All Golden League Golf Champions, Sophmore and Junior year ASB Secretary, Senior year Class President, Kindness Commissioner.
Favorite quote: It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.....Dolly Parton
Favorite memory: One of my favorite Memories is giving "Joey's Tip of the Day" for Quartz Hills daily announcements
Advice to future generations: High School is already stressful enough, don't take too many AP Classes, you will be stressed out and not realize it till it's too late!
Parents' names: Kevin and Cheryl Mahady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.