Mahady, Emily

School: Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit
Future plans: Emily has secured an RN position in Nashville, TN
Accomplishments: Honor Roll every semester, all 4 years, Graduated Cum Laude with a BSN
Favorite quote: Remember you once dreamed of being where you are now
Favorite memory: Getting ready to go out with your friends and singing/dancing in your dorm rooms
Advice to future generations: Enjoy the present and don't take things for granted
Parents' names: Kevin and Cheryl Mahady
