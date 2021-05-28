Mahady, Emily

School: Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit

Future plans: Emily has secured an RN position in Nashville, TN

Accomplishments: Honor Roll every semester, all 4 years, Graduated Cum Laude with a BSN

Favorite quote: Remember you once dreamed of being where you are now

Favorite memory: Getting ready to go out with your friends and singing/dancing in your dorm rooms

Advice to future generations: Enjoy the present and don't take things for granted

Parents' names: Kevin and Cheryl Mahady

