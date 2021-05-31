School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: Study for 3 1/2 years to get an Associates degree to become an RN. Then either go into the work force or join the military.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Be the person everyone one will remember.
Parents' names: Juan Corea Lopez and Reina Lazo
