Lolla, Kayla

School: Highland High School
Future plans: My plans include either joining the United States Army (Active Duty) or attending 2-year college after which, I plan to transfer to a Historic Black College and University in pursuit of my career goal of becoming a DOctor.
Accomplishments: Through my parents and the grace of God, I have accomplished becoming a better person and graduating high school.
Extracurriculars: African American Club, Track and Field
Favorite quote: "I don't care what you think of me, I know who I am".
Favorite memory: When I was younger, I would go swimming with my friends every day. After hours of swimming, splashing around, and playing pool games we would hop out of the pool to take a break, drink our juices, and eat our snacks. Once that was done we would jump back in the water and play all over again until the late hours of the night.
Advice to future generations: Do your homework and live life to the fullest. High school is going to pass quickly so enjoy yourself as much as you can and have fun
Parents' names: Roland and Rickeyia Lolla
