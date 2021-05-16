Linstrom, Luke

School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: I plan on attending CSUN and majoring in Economics. I am interested in pursuing a career in the equipment rental industry or in the homebuilding field.
Extracurriculars: I was a member of the French club and BSA Troop 164.
Favorite quote: "I think it is the excitement only a free man can feel, a free man at the start of a long journey whose conclusion is uncertain." (Red--Shawshank Redemption)
Parents' names: Raymond and Julie Linstrom
