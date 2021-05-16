Linstrom, Gabriella

School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: Gabriella plans on attending Cal Poly Pomona after 2 years at AVC. She is interested in pursuing a degree in architecture. She is focused on innovative building designs that cater to the needs of families.
Accomplishments: Gabriella is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.
Extracurriculars: Her sports at Paraclete included softball, basketball, and volleyball.
Favorite quote: "Become the image of your own imagination"
Parents' names: Raymond and Julie Linstrom
