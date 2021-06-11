Lessley, Dylan

School: QUARTZ HILL HIGH SCHOOL
Future plans: Dylan will start AVC in spring of 2022 then after 2 years he will go to a trade school for Engineering or Electrical .This fall Dylan wants to put all his focus on earning his Eagle Scout rank , which is the highest rank in Boy Scout .
Accomplishments: Dylan is an active member of the CSF and NHS clubs . Dylan became a lifetime member of CSF Multiple academic letters ,Principal Honor roll Dyaln was recognized for being 1 of the 4.0 students throughout his high school education achievers in the Antelope Valley High School DISTRICT .
Extracurriculars: Dylan is a Life Boy Scout with Troop 164 and will earn his Eagle scout rank this fall. Dylan can't wait to pick and start his Eagle project soon , which will help the commuity. Dylan is in a Dungeons and Dragons (DND) club and Loves video games Dylan LOVES to read ... If you see Dylan , he is never with out a book .
Favorite quote: EVEN DARKNESS MUST PASS A NEW DAY WILL COME AND WHEN THE SUN SHINES IT WILL SHINE OUT THE CLEARER
Favorite memory: Dylan favorite memory is going to Kernville (campkernville) every year with friends and family . This year will be 5 years . Dylan's favorite memory in high school is FINALLY going back after a year of being stuck at home .. Human contact is needed ..
Advice to future generations: Work hard and you will reach your goals, even if you are tired , if you push thru you will reach your goals and all that hard work will have been worth it ..
Parents' names: James and Beth Lessley
